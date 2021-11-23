Contract to rehabilitate Health Centers in Ramadi

2021/11/23 | 03:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Al-Mruoj Al-Badhaa Company has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the rehabilitation of five primary health centers in Al Ramadi, Anbar Governorate.The contract is valued at $813,800.(Source: UNGM)

