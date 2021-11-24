2021/11/24 | 03:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Petronas Carigali Iraq Holding B.V.has opened its K-123 well in the Garraf Contract Area in Dhi Qar.Present at the event were, Petronas Vice President International Assets of Upstream Mr.M Jukris A Wahab; Director, Managing Executive Officer and President of Middle East, Asia & Europe Project Division of Japex, Mr.[…]

read more Petronas opens New Well at Garraf Field first appeared on Iraq Business News.