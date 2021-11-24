US gives $19m to Vulnerable Families in Iraq

2021/11/24 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a timely and generous contribution of US$19.24 million from the U.S.Agency for International Development's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID-BHA).The funding will help provide life-saving assistance to 181,000 displaced Iraqis and 72,000 Syrian refugees in the form of cash transfers that support their immediate food needs.The U.S.[…]

