Iraqi Kurdish Students Protest Unpaid Stipends
2021/11/24 | 05:56 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Thousands of Iraqi Kurdish university students came to the streets on Tuesday to demand the government reinstate monthly stipends that were halted since 2014.

 VOA’s Dilshad Anwar has more from Sulaymaniyah in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.   Camera:  Dilshad Anwar  Produced by:  Dilshad Anwar

