Charles Reed Cagle Discusses the Benefits of Cycling

2021/11/24 | 20:28 - Source: Iraq News

Cycling has a myriad of health benefits, says Charles Reed Cagle

Charles Reed Cagle Discussed the Benefits of Cycling

COLORADO SPRINGS,, CO, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most kids learn how to ride a bike at some point.



There was nothing like the feeling of freedom as one sets off down the street.



But somewhere between “look no hands!” and learning to drive, most of us stop riding bikes in favor of other forms of exercise.



But for those who find their way back, cycling has a myriad of health benefits, says Charles Reed Cagle. Build Muscle and Lose FatJust like any other form of cardio, cycling is an excellent way to burn calories and lose weight, says Charles Reed Cagle.



If one is trying to lose inches around the waist area, cycling is one of the most efficient and effective forms of cardio available. Cycling also has a resistance element to it, though.



Pushing against the petals and climbing builds muscle--especially in the glutes, thighs, and calves.



This, in turn, causes more of your fat to burn off, because creating lean muscle takes caloric energy.



The more lean muscle one develops, the easier it is to burn fat, even when one is in a resting state. Improve Your Immune SystemEngaging in aerobic exercise three times a week for 30 minutes can help one decrease sick days by 40%.



This is because aerobic exercise stimulates the immune system and keeps it strong by increasing protein production and energizing white blood cells.



This makes it less likely that germs and bacteria will get one sick, explains Charles Reed Cagle.So biking to work, taking a ride around the neighborhood, or jumping on the Peloton can all help keep one healthy all year round!Cycling Improves Your Mental Health Too, Says Charles Reed CagleThere are so many ways in which physical exercise can improve your mental health, says Charles Reed Cagle.



First, it releases serotonin, dopamine, and other endorphins--all of which decrease stress and increase your sense of wellbeing.



These chemicals are known to fight symptoms of depression and anxiety, especially over the long term. Cycling can also increase your confidence and self-esteem.



Exercising makes your body feel good, and when one feels good about themself, one projects that into the world.



People see one as more confident and will treat accordingly.



And then the cycle continues!If one cycles outdoors, they can compound the benefits of cycling with the benefits of being outdoors.



Being outside in nature decreases blood pressure, slows the resting heart rate, and releases mood-boosting endorphins, Charles Reed Cagle says.

Caroline HunterWeb Presence, LLCemail us here

You just read:

News Provided By

Caroline Hunter, Web Presence, LLC

November 24, 2021, 16:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release