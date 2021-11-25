2021/11/25 | 15:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has officially established the new Basra Energy Company (BEC), which will be the main contractor at the giant Rumaila oilfield, under a Technical Service Contract (TSC).Representing BEC at the ceremony, Zaid Elyaseri (BP) said the field will be developed to reach a peak production of 1.7 […]

read more Basra Energy Company established to run Rumaila Oilfield first appeared on Iraq Business News.