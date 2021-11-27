2021/11/27 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ILO and UNICEF joint initiative supports young engineers to play a key role in promoting Green Works in Iraq With the support of the Government of the Netherlands, the ILO and UNICEF are working together to build the capacities of selected youth to engage in Employment Intensive Investment Programme (EIIP) interventions aimed at improving the local environment […]

read more Supporting Young Engineers in Improving Iraqi Environment first appeared on Iraq Business News.