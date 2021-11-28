UN Meets Donors to Discuss Development Strategy for Iraq

2021/11/28 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A high-level meeting between the United Nations and international donors took place in Baghdad to discuss the United Nations' updated development strategy for Iraq.The meeting focused on the 2020-2024 United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), which was signed by the Government of Iraq in September.The UN was represented by the Deputy Special […]

