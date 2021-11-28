"Robot Waiters" serve customers at New Mosul Restaurant

2021/11/28 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A team from the University of Mosul has reportedly helped to create a restaurant in Mosul that uses robot waiters.According to AFP, everything at the White Fox restaurant is digital, including the 15 touch-screen tables with built-in menus.More here.(Source: AFP)

