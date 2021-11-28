Educational Tourism in Mexico

2021/11/28 | 14:40 - Source: Iraq News

USA, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mexico you might not know about

The Mexican people are rightly proud of their history and heritage, but we take special pride in our history of innovation in technology, manufacturing and education.



This is not a new trend - for example, Mexico is home to the oldest University in North America.



Located in Mexico City, the National University of Mexico was founded by Charles V of Spain in 1551, 225 years prior to the signing of the American Declaration of Independence.



The first printing press employed in North America? Mexico City bears this honor as well, with Juan Pablos commencing work in 1539.

Moving into the 20th century, Mexican citizens have advanced the sciences in every field.



A very short sample of these pioneers might include:

• Guillermo González Camarena - early color television transmission• Luis Miramontes - co-inventor of a safe contraceptive pill• Manuel González Flores - earthquake safe “control pilings” for buildings• Mario J.



Molina - Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry• Arturo Rosenblueth - cybernetics study pioneer• Guillermo Haro Barraza - co-discoverer of Herbig–Haro celestial objects

Mexico has rapidly become a global force in high tech education.



Mexico is home to some of the most prestigious medical schools in the world.



Many U.S.



doctors have trained in Mexico, notably in Guadalajara.



And many doctors from around the globe continue to choose Mexican institutions for their ongoing training.

Mexico is home to some of the newest and most advanced educational institutions in the world.



Like the UAE, China and other countries, the government of Mexico has made a conscious choice to invest in educational infrastructure.

The Fermatta Music University Center

The Fermatta Music University Center (Centro Universitario de Música Fermatta), Latin America’s first contemporary music college, is now the largest and most prestigious institution of its kind.



With campuses in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Querétaro, the Fermatta Music University Center offers three, four-year Bachelor's Degree programs, in addition to two, two-year Master's Degree programs, all fully accredited by the Secretariat of Public Education in Mexico.

Now celebrating its 27th year, Fermatta Music University Center has graduated some of Latin America’s biggest music superstars, who have accumulated awards including more than 80 Grammys, Latin Grammys, Oscars and Cannes Film Festival Awards.

The academic programs at Fermatta Music University Center are considered some of the most demanding, advanced and technologically up-to-date in the entertainment field today.

Regardless of a student’s desired field of specialization within the music business, the critical, fundamental skills of the trade are emphasized.



All graduates are expected to achieve proficiency in sight reading, ear training, instrument performance, composition, sound engineering, music production and music business fundamentals.



At Fermatta, mastery of these skills is considered mandatory, not merely preferential for graduation.

Programs

The Fermatta Music University Center offers 3 Bachelor’s Degree and 2 Master’s Degree programs.



They are the Bachelor's in Sound Engineering and Music Production, Bachelor’s in Contemporary Music Composition and the Bachelor’s in Music Performance.



For their part, the Master's programs that are available are the Master's in Audio and Post-Production Design for Film and Television, and the Master's in Entertainment Business.

The study programs are designed to meet the professional requirements of anyone who wants to join the music industry.



The evolution of the media and entertainment industries have made it necessary for professionals to be prepared to operate in a wide range.



Fermatta's programs address these aspects, providing its graduates with the tools they need to lead a successful working life.

Today, a musician who does not master the techniques of composition, the rudiments necessary to play his instrument and the skills necessary to produce and distribute his work independently, is doomed to failure.



For this reason, Fermatta's programs offer comprehensive training that allows its graduates to easily place themselves in any of the branches of the music and entertainment industry.



For this reason, the school is distinguished from those institutes that focus on the over-specialization of their students in only one of these aspects.

Master Class Series

The Master Class Series program aims to place students in direct contact with professionals in the music and entertainment industry.



To achieve this, the university organizes master classes that are taught by prominent musicians, engineers, producers and executives of the industry.



In this way, students learn first-hand about the ideas, experiences and expectations of the people who pull the strings of today’s industry.

Special guests include Jack White, Chad Smith, Steve Vai, Matt Sorum, Steve Lukather, Glenn Hughes, Steve Morse, Michael Brauer, Michael League, Michael Thompson, Carmine Appice, Jim Scott, Joey Calderazzo, Marcus Miller, Alex Acuña, Pat Martino, John Medeski, Otmaro Ruiz, Herman Matthews, Armand Sabal-Lecco, Eddie Kramer, Glenn Hughes, Mike Stern, Meshell Ndegeocello, Nathan East, Renato Neto, David Schiffman, Joey Heredia, Gregg Bissonette, Jeff Berlin, Alain Caron, Ruta Sepetys, Bernard Fowler, Michael Manring, Robben Ford, Lee Sklar, Simon Phillips, Frank Gambale, Esperanza Spalding, Joe Lovano, Scott Henderson, Juan AldereteEric Marienthal, Kenny Aronoff, Tineke Postma, Nick Menza, Dave Lombardo, Shari Short, amongst many others.

