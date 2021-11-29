Iraq's Economic Outlook has Improved, but Risks Abound

2021/11/29 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the World Bank: Iraq: Rising Fiscal Risks, Water Scarcity, and Climate Change Threaten Gradual Recovery from Pandemic Iraq's economic outlook has improved on the back of the recovery of global oil markets, with its GDP projected to grow from 2.6% in 2021 to over 6% in 2022-23.Nevertheless, without accelerated economic reform, unforeseen domestic […]

