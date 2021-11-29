2021/11/29 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Facilitating Iraq's WTO Accession process in collaboration with Iraq's National Committee on WTO Accession.Iraq's National Committee on WTO Accession participated in a technical session organised in Baghdad on 23rd November.The session provided a comprehensive overview of the accession process and highlighted the crucial role of the National Committee on WTO Accession in this […]

