2021/11/30 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, on Saturday met Baroness Emma Nicholson, President of the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC).Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the reforms of the ninth cabinet, its bid to diversify the economy and crucially to make the Kurdistan Region a focal point for business.Baroness Nicholson […]

read more KRG PM meets President of the Iraq Britain Business Council first appeared on Iraq Business News.