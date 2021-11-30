Germany, IOM Supporting Economic Recovery in Iraq

2021/11/30 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Germany, IOM Reaffirm Partnership to Support Economic Recovery in Iraq Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which employ roughly half of Iraq's workers, were severely impacted by the conflict with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the resulting economic slowdown undermined the gradual progress SMEs had made toward […]

