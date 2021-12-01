Sadr Confirmed as Victor in Iraq Elections

2021/12/01 | 04:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has announced the final results of the parliamentary elections which took place on 10th October, 2021.Following appeals and recounts, five seats changed hands, but the Sadrist Movement was confirmed as the largest party with a total of 73 seats from a total of 329 seats […]

