2021/12/02 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Big Future for Small Businesses: Exhibition by MOLSA and UNDP Welcomes Over 35 Entrepreneurs Over 35 small businesses from across Iraq have gathered at an exhibition in Baghdad.The event was a part of the joint efforts by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MOLSA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to […]

read more Big Future for Small Businesses: 35+ Entrepreneurs Exhibit first appeared on Iraq Business News.