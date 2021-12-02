Kurdish Family Laments Young Migrant Daughter Drowned in English Channel


Kurdish Family Laments Young Migrant Daughter Drowned in English Channel
2021/12/02 | 12:40 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Last week, a small inflatable boat capsized in the English Channel killing 27 migrants who were attempting to cross from France to the United Kingdom.

The family of one of the victims spoke to VOA’s Ahmad Zebari from Soran, Iraqi Kurdistan, about the tragedy's impact. Rikar Hussein narrates the story.

Camera:  Ahmad Zebari  Produced by:  Ahmad Zebari

Read all text from Iraq News
Sponsored Links