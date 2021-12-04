2021/12/04 | 03:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- As Iraq becomes a Party to the Paris Agreement, the United Nations in Iraq is calling for solidarity with and support to people in Iraq in their efforts to confront climate change.Traditionally known as "the land between two rivers" or Mesopotamia, lush and fertile, Iraq is increasingly experiencing extreme climate events, compounding environmental fragility […]

read more UN calls for Support to help Iraq adapt to Climate Change first appeared on Iraq Business News.