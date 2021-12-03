First Nations Community in Alberta Receive Relief Boxes and Monetary Donation from Iglesia Ni Cristo

2021/12/04 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq News

'INC' Ministers of the Gospel take a group photo with Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson, Ermineskin Food Bank Manager Deanne Lightning, and Ermineskin Cree Nation Chief Randy Ermineskin as they gratefully receive donations from the Church on October 30, 2021.

332 boxes of non-perishable items are prepared to be donated to Ermineskin Food Bank by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) along with $1,000CDN on October 30, 2021 as part of its Worldwide Aid To Humanity event.

INC ministers and members gather together for a group photo with the recipients of the Church’s generous donation in Maskwacis, Central Alberta, Canada on October 30, 2021.

332 boxes of non-perishable items and $1,000CDN donated to the Ermineskin Food Bank by the Iglesia Ni Cristo for the Maskwacis community in Alberta, Canada.

ALBERTA, CANADA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International religious organization Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ extended its help to the Maskwacis community in Central Alberta by donating $1,000CDN and 332 boxes of non-perishable items to the Ermineskin Food Bank in Alberta, Canada.Ministers and members of the INC delivered the donations on October 30 during its charitable event Worldwide “Lingap Sa Mamamayan” or Aid To Humanity.



The event was held in commemoration of the birth anniversary of INC Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V.



Manalo on October 31.The donations were prepared through the Felix Y.



Manalo (FYM) Foundation, the charitable arm of the INC.Rick Wilson, minister of indigenous relations in Alberta province, extended his greeting to the INC Executive Minister, during the event.“Brother Eduardo, let me just say from the bottom of my heart, happy birthday from Canada.



I hope you’re enjoying your warm birthday in the Philippines and we’re so happy that you’ve got your great people helping us out in Canada,” Wilson said.He expressed his appreciation for the INC volunteers who extended their help to their community in Maskwacis.Maskwacis is located approximately 70 kilometres away from Edmonton and has four nations within the community: the Ermineskin Cree Nation, Samson Cree Nation, Louis Bull Tribe, and the Montana First Nation. “It’s an amazing gesture of love.



It’s very nice to see the amount of people that came to show their love and kindness, and compassion towards our people,” Randy Ermineskin, chief of the Ermineskin Cree Nation, said as INC volunteers delivered the relief boxes to their community.The Ermineskin Food Bank is always in need of supplies, he said.



Its staff and volunteers also have to drive several kilometres to reach out to their communities.DeAnne Lightning, manager of Ermineskin Food Bank and longtime resident of Maskwacis, observed how the INC donations made a difference in the lives of the people especially in this pandemic.“It’s important to treat others how you like to be treated especially this time during this pandemic.



No matter what walk of life you’re from, everyone is struggling.



The people have lost so much, [including] their jobs.



Our community has lost a lot of our people through this awful pandemic,” Lightning said.“This is what it’s all about: helping your neighbour, helping your family, helping your friends,” she added as she expressed her gratitude to the INC for helping them.Last October 23 and 24, the INC also held “Aid To Humanity” events in the cities of Red Deer and Calgary where the Church donated a combined total of approximately 1,200 boxes of food and clothing to various organizations.



These were intended to help them in the coming winter.The INC holds such humanitarian efforts through its charitable arm, the FYM Foundation and the INC Giving Project.The Church helps many communities in need in various parts of the world by giving food and non-perishable items, monetary donations, holding community service and other socio-civic activities.The Iglesia Ni Cristo was registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914 by its first Executive Minister, Brother Felix Y.



Manalo.



Since then, the Church has spread to 159 countries and territories around the world, with its members coming from 148 ethnic backgrounds.



The rapid growth of the Church is spearheaded by the dynamic leadership of its current Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V.



Manalo.###About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of ChristFor more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net and https://incmedia.org/press-room/

December 03, 2021, 15:00 GMT

