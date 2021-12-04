KAILASA Nation, led by SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam, speaks on behalf of Hindu diaspora at UN’s Minority Issues Forum

2021/12/04 | 16:08 - Source: Iraq News

On Dec 2, 2021, KAILASA®, the First Nation of Hindus, spoke on the unspoken persecution of Hindus in India at the United Nations in Geneva.

LOS ANGELES, LA, USA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A significant milestone in the history of Hindus and the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA® (KAILASA Nation) happened on December 2, 2021.



His Excellency Sri Nithya Mokshapriyananda, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of KAILASA®, spoke about the persecution of Hindus at the Fourteenth session of the United Nations’s Forum on Minority Issues (2nd meeting).



The theme of the forum was "Conflict Prevention and the Protection of the Human Rights of Minorities".The Fourteenth session is pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 6/15 of 28 September 2007 and resolution 19/23 of 23 March 2012, and the recommendations of the Fourteenth session will be presented at the 49th session of the Human Rights Council, in March 2022.The UN Forum on Minority Issues was established “to provide a platform for promoting dialogue and cooperation on issues pertaining to national or ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities, as well as thematic contributions and expertise to the work of the Special Rapporteur on minority issues.”This was the first time the plight of persecuted Hindus minorities was represented in the UN.



The ongoing and systematic, generational attacks on Hindu indigenous traditions were highlighted.



For centuries, traditional Hindu Spiritual Preceptors (Hindu Gurus, Hindu monasteries, Hindu minority traditions, and Hindu temples) have come under attack by the deep state in India and a large number of traditions have virtually disappeared.KAILASA Nation’s representation at the United Nations is the only Hindu voice for the 2 billion global Hindu diaspora.



KAILASA®, revived by the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam, is the First Nation of Hindus, a place where Hindus have political legitimacy and can practice their religion authentically without fear of persecution.Watch the full speech

