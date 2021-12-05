Iraq to drop Russian MiGs for Turkish Drones?


Iraq to drop Russian MiGs for Turkish Drones?
2021/12/05 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly decided to spend $100 million to buy Bayraktar TB2 drones (UAVs), manufactured by the Turkish company Baykar Defence, rather than Russian MiG-29 fighter jets.

More here.

(Source: Pravda)

read more Iraq to drop Russian MiGs for Turkish Drones? first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links