Iraq to drop Russian MiGs for Turkish Drones?

2021/12/05 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has reportedly decided to spend $100 million to buy Bayraktar TB2 drones (UAVs), manufactured by the Turkish company Baykar Defence, rather than Russian MiG-29 fighter jets.More here.(Source: Pravda)

