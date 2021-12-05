2021/12/05 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq has reportedly decided to spend $100 million to buy Bayraktar TB2 drones (UAVs), manufactured by the Turkish company Baykar Defence, rather than Russian MiG-29 fighter jets.
More here.
(Source: Pravda)
Iraq has reportedly decided to spend $100 million to buy Bayraktar TB2 drones (UAVs), manufactured by the Turkish company Baykar Defence, rather than Russian MiG-29 fighter jets.
More here.
(Source: Pravda)
read more Iraq to drop Russian MiGs for Turkish Drones? first appeared on Iraq Business News.