Netherlands, UNESCO enhance Safety of Journalists in Iraq

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Netherlands supports UNESCO Iraq to enhance the safety of journalists The Netherlands Ambassador Michel Rentenaar and the director of UNESCO Iraq Office, Paolo Fontani, have signed the project agreement of the phase two of "Breaking the Silence: Enhance Accountability and Prosecution for Safety of Journalists and Fighting Impunity".The funding will help among others to […]

