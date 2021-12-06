General Dynamics wins new Iraq Defense Contract

2021/12/06 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, has been awarded a $15,249,189 modification (P00003) to contract W56HZV-21-C-0072 for logistics support services for M1A1SA Abrams tanks and M88A1/A2 recovery vehicles.
Work will be performed at Camp Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec.
31, 2022.
(Source: US Dept of Defense)
