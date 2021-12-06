2021/12/06 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- One of the most advanced water pumping facilities in Iraq has been constructed at the Rumaila oilfield to help boost oil production and support the field's long-term strategy.Cluster Pump Station Six (CPS-6) is the first CPS facility to be built at Rumaila for around 40 years.It is also the first CPS constructed by […]

read more New Water Injection Facility at Rumaila first appeared on Iraq Business News.