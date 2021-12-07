2021/12/07 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- 'Fallujah Land': Iraq's Anbar province rebuilds after Isis Writing in the Financial Times, Chloe Cornish says that, five years after defeat of the jihadis, there are signs of fragile economic growth in area known as resistance hotbed.Click here to read the full article (subscription required)

