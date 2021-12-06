Cub Wine & Spirits and Cub Liquor Stores in Minnesota Partner with Keep America Beautiful on Community Improvement

2021/12/07 | 10:20 - Source: Iraq News

“Round-Up at the Register” campaign asks customers to help in the effort to beautify America’s communities.

STAMFORD, CT, US, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiple Cub Wine & Spirits and Cub liquor stores across Minnesota are partnering with Keep America Beautiful® with a “Round-Up at the Register” campaign until the end of 2021, intending to raise awareness on litter prevention and recycling, specifically beer containers, and single-serve wine and liquor containers.



According to the Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Litter Study, there is twice as much litter from alcoholic beverage containers compared to non-alcoholic containers.

Customers at participating stores can round up to the nearest dollar at checkout with the option to give more with additional $1, $3, and $5 options.



Those funds go back into the communities for cleaning, greening, and beautification projects, including litter remediation.

“We are very excited that Cub is supporting the important work we do in America’s communities by encouraging their customers to do the same during their “Round-Up at the Register” campaign,” said Helen Lowman, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful.



“These funds will be instrumental in helping to continue the important, vital work done for our community environments day in, day out.”

The campaign is taking place at 28 Cub Wine & Spirits and Cub Liquor stores located in the following cities:

Minneapolis, MNBlaine, MNElk River, MNCoon Rapids, MNBrainerd, MNShorewood, MNSt.



Paul, MNRochester, MNBuffalo, MNRoseville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGrove Heights, MNFridley, MN

The “Round-Up at the Register” campaign raises public awareness on the overall impact littering has on every community in America, mobilizing millions to take direct action to beautify their communities.

About Keep America BeautifulKeep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment.



Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities.



We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision.



The organization is driven by the work and passion of nearly 700 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals.



