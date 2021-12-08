"Pop it at Basel" with Crypto Couture Cherry from SuperPopDrop.com

2021/12/08 | 15:12 - Source: Iraq News

SearchLight AR Installation in front of The Delano at Art Basel 2021

Fashion Samurai Image Featuring Miss J.



Alexanders Crypto Couture Drop 12/9/21 on Superpopdrop.com

SuperPopDrop features limited edition platinum Crypto Couture Cherry at Art Basel 2021

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Pop it at Basel" with the purchase of this very rare NFT created exclusively for Art Basil through a limited edition Basil Platinum Crypto Couture Cherry NFT.



The Cherry represents how easy SuperPopDrop.com has made purchasing your first NFT, which no longer requires crypto or a digital wallet set up before your purchase.



Instead, NFTs can be purchased through a few clicks using services like ApplePay, PayPal Credit Card, and even Crypto.



The NFT is then minted and delivered to you through Venly.



Secondary sales are supported easily through the Venly Marketplace, OpenSea, and coming soon, SuperPopDrop.com.



NFTs can be an investment or a practical application where some offer Digital Fashion through AR/VR.



When It's time, you can easily re-sell your asset on a global marketplace, often with a huge profit.Experience the Platinum Cherry through AR during BasilExperience the Platinum Crypto Couture Cherry through the largest AR NFT Exhibition during Art Basel Miami and Miami Artweek 2021 through an exhibit by SearchLight and.



The SearchLight artists represent the industry's best NFT artists chosen by an extensive application, verification & review process by a panel of impartial industry experts.SearchLight Artist James Moritz collaborates with Miss JSearchLight artists include award-winning Celebrity, Fashion & Luxury Brand photographer James Moritz the collaboration artist working with Miss J to bring this collection to market, and the artist behind the Crypto Couture Cherry.SuperPopDrop.com chose to partner with the iconic Miss J because of his unique ability to communicate complex topics like purchasing an NFT, Digital Fashion, and the Metaverse with humor that is both educational and informative.



Follow SuperPopDrop or Miss J on Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube to be sure you don't miss the hilarious video series "Miss J's Journey into the Metaverse." Designed to teach anyone regardless of background and experience with technology the basics of NFTs, Digital Fashion Wearables, AR/VR, Crypto, and Decentraland on the Metaverse.



These are essential topics for everyone to understand going into this new era where the Metaverse will play a massive role in how we can experience life from the comfort of our home with friends and family from around the world.This new frontier called the Metaverse allows us to present a version of ourselves that represents how we feel without cultural bias.



The Metaverse and NFTs represent a considerable shift in how we interact with people worldwide and present a significant change where everyone is equal and has the same opportunities.Once your sale is complete, your NFT is sent to you via email with detailed instructions on claiming, storing, and even selling it on secondary markets.



10% of all proceeds go to the Super Phoenix Foundation, which helps support homeless youth.



This Platinum Crypto Couture Cherry is a special edition and part of Miss J's Crypto Couture, which will drop on Dec 9th.



Pre Sale items have already been re-sold for as much as 200x the original purchase price.The Art Basil Crypto Couture Cherry can only be purchased through the AR exhibits and a special link created for those who went to the show or the reviews and articles the following weeks after.



We will not be listing this special piece on our website because of its scarcity however we have a few pieces left for sale through the link below:To purchase click on this link: https://vip.superpopdrop.com/PlatinumCherryFor media Inquires please contact:Doug HillDoug@atfluence.com917-933-3382Link to Media Kit: https://vip.superpopdrop.com/PressEND OF RELEASE

Doug HillAtfluence Agency+1 617-283-6891email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

"Pop it at Basel" with the purchase of this very rare NFT created exclusively for Art Basil through a limited edition Basil Platinum Crypto Couture Cherry NFT.

You just read:

News Provided By

December 08, 2021, 09:56 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release