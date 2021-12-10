Germany gives another $22m to Boost Employment in Iraq

2021/12/10 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Germany Increases Support to Boost Employment Opportunities in Iraq with New EUR 18m Contribution Germany and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have today signed a EUR 18.29 million agreement (US$ 21.78 million) to boost employment and economic opportunities for vulnerable communities in Iraq.The generous contribution is the second provided to the Building Resilience […]

