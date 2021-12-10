Genel Energy to Claim Compensation from KRG

2021/12/10 | 11:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shares in Genel Energy opened down more than five percent on Friday morning, before recovering some ground, after the company said it will claim compensation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).It says the claims, which relate to KRG's intention to terminate the Bina Bawi and Miran production sharing contracts (PSCs) are "substantial", and will […]

