Unaoil Bribery Conviction Quashed

2021/12/10 | 23:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Ziad Akle, Unaoil's territory manager for Iraq, has had his conviction for bribery quashed by the UK's Court of Appeal today (Friday).He had been sentenced to five years' imprisonment in July 2020 having been found guilty of paying over $500,000 in bribes to secure a $55-million contract to supply offshore mooring […]

