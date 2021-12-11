Iraq's first National Youth Volunteering Platform is Launched

2021/12/11 | 03:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The launch of the National Youth Volunteering Platform (NYVP), a new innovative tool that allows young people in Iraq to be matched to volunteer opportunities, was announced today by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Federal Iraq, the Ministry of Culture and Youth in Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and UNICEF, in collaboration with United […]

