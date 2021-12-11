Iraq Holds Funeral for 41 Izadis Found in Mass Graves

2021/12/11 | 16:28 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD (AFP) – Hundreds of people in northern Iraq on Thursday participated in a funeral procession held for 41 Izadis whose remains had recently been found in a mass grave left by Daesh in the small village of Kojo in the Sinjar Mountains.
The victims’ remains were identified through DNA tests.
The victims were buried in the village school, which has been turned into a museum in honor of the victims of the Kojo massacre.
In the summer of 2014, Daesh took control of Sinjar and a third of Iraq killing thousands of victims and burying them in mass graves.
According to the authorities, as many as 7,200 people, including about 3,000 Izadis, are still missing in Nineveh Governorate, where Kojo and Mosul are located.
