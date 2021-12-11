“Iraq pays part of $7bn debt to Iran”

2021/12/11 | 20:44 - Source: Iraq News

The head of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce says part of Iraq’s $7 billion debt have been received from Baghdad.

Yahya Al Eshagh said the process of receiving these claims continues based on an agreement between the central banks of the two countries.

Al Eshagh added Iraq’s debts to Iran mostly relate to gas and electricity exports to the Arab country.



He added that the Central Banks of Iran and Iraq have an agreement under which the Iranian Central Bank will spend part of the receivables to purchase the required items through Iraq and the other part will be paid to Iran in banknotes.

Al Eshagh said since the flow of exports to Iraq continues with the partial payment, Iraq’s debts to Iran remain in the range of 5 to 7 billion dollars, and consultations are underway to reduce this total amount and collect the total claims.

Subscribe

The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News.



The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.