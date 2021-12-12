UNAMI awards Broadband Contract in Baghdad

2021/12/12 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
By John Lee.
FastIraq Co.
For Information Technology Ltd., which has a head-office in Baghdad, has won a contract with UNAMI for the provision of "Primary Internet Bandwidth to UNAMI and UNITAD offices in Iraq." The contract is valued at $184,800 and has a potential end date of 30th November, 2024.
(Source: UN)
