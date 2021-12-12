2021/12/12 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The fight against corruption requires collective action with the full participation of public authorities, the private sector, civil society, the media, and all citizens.It will be essential all actors coordinate and synergize their efforts to enhance effectiveness and achieve significant results for the country.International Anti-Corruption Day is observed annually on 9 December since […]

read more Joint efforts to Combat Corruption in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.