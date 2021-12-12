Bethesda Luxury Home: One of a kind Property For Sale Bethesda, MD

2021/12/12 | 17:40 - Source: Iraq News

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION--SAVE THE CONSTRUCTION MONEY AND FINISH OFF THIS 12,801 Square feet of UNFINISHED space! PLUS 2 additional Accessory buildings included!

— Dawn Chaikin

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --As the housing frenzy heats up, a tremendous buying opportunity awaits in Bethesda, Maryland.



Conveniently located at 9601 Macarthur Blvd, Bethesda, MD 20817, this unfinished luxury home just hit the red- hot Bethesda market – a diamond in the rough with limitless possibilities to design your dreamhome.Think of it as your blank canvas.



And it’s easy to see all that this framed-in 12,801 square foot Macarthur Blvd.



home can become with your vision.



An artist’s rendering based on blueprints shows how you can work your magic to customize the inside and make this unique home truly your own.The house features a grand 2 story entrance leading to a center hallway, 7 bedrooms, including a first-floor master bedroom suite with sitting room, as well as 8.4 baths.



This all Brick Home that is Framed In ONLY (2x6s).



SIX fireplaces.



Rear Two Story Wall of Windows that encase the circular staircase.It also boasts a big gourmet kitchen, spacious living room, dining room and sitting rooms, as well as a first-floor gym and recreation room.Nestled on a Bethesda hilltop, this Macarthur Blvd.



treasure sits on 2.95 acres of land behind Avenel Farm.



The property gives the buyer the best of both worlds: a quiet retreat with a spacious, secluded yard with room for a pool, and quick, easy access to Bethesda shopping and restaurants, Potomac kayaking, hiking and biking, and the entire DMV.With global real estate prices soaring and Bethesda bidding wars escalating, at a list price of $1,999,900, it’s time to seize this great opportunity before it passes you by.2 Additional Structures on property, 1 Guest house, which was the original house, 2nd structure was an "Art Gallery", All structures are Sold AS-IS, in current unfinished condition.



Complete the house as you desire.Whitman School District.



Must Sign Liability Waiver in advance to tour.



Photo renderings based on the blue prints.



Slight Modifications made during construction, (ie staircase is now circular).



No one under 18 yrs of age permitted on site.*For more information contact Co-Listing Agent Dawn Chaikin with Berkshire Hathaway Penfed Realty.240-418-4914Dawn Chaikin, Real Estate Agent· Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Penfed Realty·BHH Affiliates, LLC.



An independently owned and operated franchisee of BHH Affiliates, LLC.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices symbol are registered service marks of HomeServices of America, Inc.® Equal Housing Opportunity.DAWN CHAIKIN BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY PENFED REALTY +1 240-418-4914 DAWN.CHAIKIN@PENFEDREALTY.COMBethesda Luxury Home: One of a kind Property For Sale Bethesda, MD

