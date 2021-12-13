Iraqi to borrow $76m for Great Samawa Water Project

2021/12/13 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Cabinet (pictured) has authorised the Minister of Finance to borrow $76 million from the state-owned Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) to finance the Great Samawa Water Project.
(Source: General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers)
