Iraqi to borrow $76m for Great Samawa Water Project

2021/12/13 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet (pictured) has authorised the Minister of Finance to borrow $76 million from the state-owned Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) to finance the Great Samawa Water Project.(Source: General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers)

