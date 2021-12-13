$1.5m Contract Awarded for UNAMI Camp in Baghdad

2021/12/13 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Abeer Alshimal Company For General Contracting Ltd., which has offices in Erbil, Dohuk and Mosul, has won a contract with UNAMI for the construction of "new infrastructure with new accommodation, office, welfare buildings at UNAMI Tamimi camp inside the Green Zone in Baghdad." The contract is valued at $1,567,215 and the end […]

