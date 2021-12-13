Safadi receives UN special representative for Iraq

2021/12/13 | 11:02 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday received Special Representative of the Secretary General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq Jeanine Henniss-Plasschaert.

The two sides referred to the mission's efforts in Iraq, notably its role in supporting Baghdad's progress towards security and stability, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Stressing the importance of the mission’s role, Safadi highlighted the need to step up efforts to enhance security and stability in Iraq.

The Kingdom continues to stand alongside Iraq against all challenges, Safadi said, expressing support for Iraq’s reconstruction and anti-terrorism efforts.