Industry minister opens Jordanian industry fair in Baghdad

2021/12/13 | 15:54 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.



13 (Petra) -- Deputizing for Prime Minister Bisher Khaswaneh, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali inaugurated Monday the Jordanian industry fair in Baghdad, in which 95 Jordanian companies are participating.During his stay in Baghdad, the minister will meet with a number of Iraqi ministers and officials to discuss economic cooperation, ways to cement the two-way trade and prospects for building a joint economic estate on the two countries' borders.The minister will also meet representatives of the Iraqi Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) and Jordanian companies participating in the fair.

