Iraq, UAE sign MoU on Banking Supervision

2021/12/14 | 03:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 12th December, to enhance cooperation on banking supervision matters.The MoU covers three main areas, including control and supervisory issues, the exchange of supervisory information, and strengthening bilateral co-operation on training workers and […]

