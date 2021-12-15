China signs Partnership Contract with Iraqi Drilling Company

2021/12/15 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.China's Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group Corporation (ZPEC) has signed a partnership contract with the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC).The Director General of the IDC, Basem Abdul Karim, said that the contract includes the provision of support and completion of the work associated with drilling and reclamation operations at Iraqi oil […]

