2021/12/15 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Mac Skelton and Abdulameer Mohsin Hussein, for the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung.Medicine Under Fire - How Corruption Erodes Healthcare in Iraq The April and July 2021 hospital fires in Nasiriya and Baghdad left hundreds dead, adding insult to injury for a medical system that had already buckled under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic.Why did […]

read more How Corruption Erodes Healthcare in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.