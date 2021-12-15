Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To Own “A Modern-Day Manor” For Under 10 Million In Crested Butte, Colorado

2021/12/16 | 00:44 - Source: Iraq News

This modern-day manor owned by one of Texas' most famed and prestigious developers, Haythem Dawlett, just received a groundbreaking price improvement.

CRESTED BUTTE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweeping mountain views of Mount Crested Butte greet you at the one-of-a-kind, Taylor Crest manor.



This modern day manor owned by one Taxas' most famed and prestigious developers has just received a groundbreaking price improvement of two million dollars.



Offered just under 10 million dollars, this is your opportunity to own one of the largest homes in the Gunnison Valley for several million dollars below replacement value.Located in one of the best skiing spots in the world, this is the perfect home to accommodate your Colorado lifestyle.



With spaciousness and comfort at every corner, the Taylor Crest Manor is the perfect destination for family and corporate retreats.Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand.



Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner.



Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 250 shop locations with more than 5,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting.



Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data.



Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.



For more information, visit evrealestate.com.

Jim CavotoEngel & Völkers DCC+1 303-827-9060jim.cavoto@engelvoelkers.com

