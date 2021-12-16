2021/12/16 | 03:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.UAE's Ducab Group has reportedly been awarded a contract to supply overhead conductors for a 288-Km Over-Head Line (OHL) as part of a GE Renewable Energy project in Iraq.According to Zawya, the contract involves the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 400kV overhead transmission line from Jordan to the […]

read more UAE's Ducab Group wins Cabling Contract in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.