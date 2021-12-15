Daniel Ballerini Explains The Pros and Cons of a Buy, Renovate and Rent Model Versus a Buy, Renovate and Sell Model

2021/12/16 | 10:20 - Source: Iraq News

Daniel Ballerini loves to invest in real estate

Daniel Ballerini explained the pros and cons of a buy, renovate and rent model versus a buy, renovate and sell model

MOORESTOWN,, NJ, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Ballerini is a real estate investor who utilizes both a buy, renovates, and rent model as well as a buy, renovates, and sell model.



As such, he is the perfect person to provide one with the pros and cons of both methods.



Here are a few of the key pros and cons of each. Daniel Ballerini States Rent May Cover All Of Your Expenses and Provide a Monthly CashflowBallerini says that rent has increased so much in most parts of the country that rent now covers most, if not all of the monthly expenses involved in holding the property. In many parts of the country, it is cheaper to buy than to rent.



This is not the way it has always been, so now is a great time to consider buying properties to rent out. If one can utilize the BRRRR strategy to Buy, Renovate, Rent, Refinance, Repeat, one may be able to add to your rental portfolio without the traditional 25% down payment.Daniel Explains a Con With Renting Is That There is No Large "Cash-Out" EventDaniel Ballerini says that one of the cons associated with renting real estate instead of selling it is that one does not generate a large payday any time soon.



When one remodels and sells the property, are able to realize your profits right away.



When one rents the property, they get it back a little each month, while slowly paying down a mortgage --if the property is financed-- over time.Daniel Ballerini Says Another Advantage of Renting Is That Anyone Can Build Multiple Recurring Revenue StreamsDaniel explains that a huge advantage associated with renting out your real estate is that one can build multiple recurring revenue streams.



If one has multiple properties, and renters in each, one can start to build a revenue stream that they can rely on from month to month and even year to year.



While the cash flow from a single property likely won't be enough to retire, with enough rental units the cash flow may eventually surpass the income from traditional employment, which has allowed many to retire early based on their rental properties.Ballerini Details That Having to Upkeep a House and Tenants Is a Disadvantage of RentingAnother disadvantage with the buy, renovate and rent model is that one has to upkeep a property and ensure it has tenants.



It can certainly be time-consuming and a lot of work.



As such, for some people, selling the property after the remodel makes more sense as they do not have to worry about constantly finding tenants or maintaining the house. Daniel Ballerini loves to invest in real estate, and he hopes to help others find their passion in real estate investing.



When it comes to real estate investing, many people either use the buy, renovate and rent model or the buy, remodel and sell model.



Learning the pros and cons associated with both options can help one to determine which may be the best choice for your real estate investments.

