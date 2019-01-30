WATCH: “Saddam‘s Flag” on plane of Spanish king when he arrived in Baghdad

2019/01/30 | 10:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Spanish King Felipe VI arrived on Wednesday morning, to the capital of Baghdad, in the first visit to the Spanish king 40 years ago. But the Iraqis noticed that the Spanish king had put Iraq‘s former flag on the plane, a flag that existed under Saddam Hussein‘s regime.
The flag raised by the Spanish king in his plane includes the three stars.
Saddam Hussein put the phrase "God is great" on science after the invasion of Kuwait in the nineties of the last century.
Subsequently, Don Felipe moved in caravan to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC), where he held interviews with the Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Lieutenant General (USA), Paul J. Lacamera, and the head of the NATO Training and Capacity-Building Mission-Iraq, division general (Canada), David Fortin.
Next, His Majesty the King held a meeting with the members of the Spanish contingent at the BDSC, to which he thanked them "for what you do and for how you do it. You are a pride for all Spaniards.
" He then moved to the Presidential Palace to hold a meeting with the President of Iraq, Barham Salih. Don Felipe was accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles Fernández, and the Ambassador of Spain in Iraq, Juan José Escobar Stemman, among other authorities.
