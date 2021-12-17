Contracts Signed for 1,000 Chinese-Built Schools in Iraq

2021/12/17 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A ceremony was held on Thursday to sign fifteen contracts with Chinese companies to build 1,000 school buildings in various parts of Iraq.The Chinese side was represented by the Vice President of the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), Mr.Li Daze, whose company will build 679 school buildings, and by […]

