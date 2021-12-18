2021/12/18 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Gulf Keystone has provided an operational and corporate update: Jon Harris, Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased to announce that we have submitted a draft Field Development Plan to the Ministry of Natural Resources.While the timing of FDP approval is uncertain given the scale of the project, this is an important […]

read more GKP "on Track" to Meet Production Guidance first appeared on Iraq Business News.