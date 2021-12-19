Promoting Inclusive Economic Growth and Job Creation in Iraq

2021/12/19 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Project launched to promote inclusive economic growth and job creation in Iraq A ceremony was held to formally launch the 'Strengthening the agriculture and agri-food value chain and improving trade policy' (SAAVI) project.The five-year project worth EUR 22.5 million is funded by the European Union and is being implemented by the International Trade Centre […]

